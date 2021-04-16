Court Sentences Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo, To 3 Months Imprisonment Over Nude Photoshoot With Her Son

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been sentenced to three months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Mr Andy Vortia, Akuapem’s lawyer, urged for a more lenient sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a stern warning to others.

Akuapem Poloo was convicted on her own plea after pleading guilty to three counts of publication of obscene materials; engaging in domestic violence namely; conduct that in any way undermined another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that in any way detracted or was likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

Bright Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana, was the complainant in this case.

He petitioned the police after the incriminating photo went viral on social media, and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The actress was thereafter arrested and charged with publication of obscene materials and engaging in domestic violence — conduct that undermines another person’s privacy or integrity.

However, she explained that the photo was originally meant to encourage people to appreciate their mothers.

She had earlier pleaded not guilty to the three charges against her during her first arraignment.

But on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to all the charges, leading to her conviction.