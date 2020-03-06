0 comments

Court summons Oluwo over alleged assault

by on March 6, 2020
 

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday ordered the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to appear in court over an alleged assault.

Ruling in an exparte application, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the police to put the traditional ruler on notice before a date would be fixed for hearing of the matter.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Soji Oyetayo approached the court for an order on motion exparte in order to file an application against the Oluwo.

BreakingTimes reports that the Oluwois accused of allegedly attacking and punched another monarch, Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting on Feb. 14.

The meeting was called to settle a land tussle in Iwo land between the monarchs.

READ  Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Abbo arraigned in Abuja

The peace meeting was convened by an Assistant -Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Mr. Bashir Makama, in his Office where the incident allegedly occurred.

Nation, News

AssaultOluwo

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 