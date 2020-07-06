Court Suspends Trial of Former Governor Fayose

A Federal High Court in Lagos has suspended hearing in a an alleged N6.9billion fraud and money laundering suit against former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose.



The decision taken by the court was premised on the absence of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,witness.

Fayose was first arraigned on Oct. 22. 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on Oct. 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

The defendant was subsequently, re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from Justice Olatoregun, following EFCC’s petition.

He had also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted, while the case was adjourned for trial.

The commission has since opened its case before Justice Aneke, and is still leading witnesses in evidence.

When the case was mentioned earlier today in court, the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, informed the Court that the prosecution witness who ought to testify in court was unavoidably absent .

On that note, the prosecution prayed the court for an adjournment.

Defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN, did not oppose the request for adjournment.

Justice Aneke however adjourned the case until Oct. 20 for continuation of trial.

Recall that Fayose was alleged to have received a cash payment of the sum of five million dollars, translating to about N1.8 billion from the then Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.

He was also alleged to have retained the sum of N300 million in his account and took control of the aggregate sums of about N622 million which sum he reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.

Fayose was alleged to have procured De Privateer Ltd and Still Earth Ltd, to retain the aggregate sums of N851 million which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.