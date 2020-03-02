Courts in Cross River shut down over non confirmation of CJ

All the courts including High courts, magistrate courts, and others have been shut down in Cross River State over non-confirmation of Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme.

Already, all the lawyers in the state have embarked on peaceful demonstration marching from the High court at Mary Slessor to the House of Assembly protesting the non-confirmation of the CJ.

Judiciary workers also have embarked on a similar protest locking all offices against people that have cases in various courts in the state.

Judiciary committee in the House of Assembly had slated today, Monday for the confirmation of the CJ after postponing it from Friday.

Sadly, none of legislatures was in the House but a source alleged that the lawmakers were holding clandestine meeting at an undisclosed venue.

Interesting, security operatives have taken over the premises preventing the protesters and some lawyers from coming into the House.

At the time of filing this report, nobody knows whether the CJ will be confirmed today or not. Already, the tenure of the acting CJ expires today, Monday, March 2nd.