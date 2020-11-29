0 comments

COVID-19: 105 Tested Positive For HIV During Virus Lockdown In Ogun – Govt

 

By Onwuka Gerald

The Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, Dr Tomi Coker, stated that about 105 persons tested positive for HIV in Ogun state during the COVID-19 stay home period.

He gave the disclosure at a press briefing to commemorate the 2020 World AIDS Day with the theme “United to end AIDS in the midst of COVID-19”.

The Commissioner highlighted that statistics revealed that 20,827 persons were living with HIV in the state.

With the development, the state has the highest cases of the virus among South-West states.

The commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr Nafiu Aigoro, said the 20,827 patients have been placed on Anti-retroviral care as a way of keeping the virus in control.

Continuing, she explained that Ogun State has a prevalence rate of 1.6 percent.

She added that during the COVID-19 lockdown period, 49,211 persons were counselled, tested and given results in which 105 out of the total number, tested positive.”

