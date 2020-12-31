0 comments

COVID-19: 11 Deaths Recorded As NCDC Reports 1,016 New Cases

 

By Seun Adeuyi

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that eleven patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Health Agency added that 1,016 new infections of the virus were also recorded in the country.

It noted that the new infections were reported from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

According to the tweet: “1,016 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-434, FCT-155, Plateau-94, Kaduna-56, Rivers-56, Oyo-30, Nasarawa-27, Zamfara-25, Abia -22, Enugu-18, Kano-18, Bayelsa-15, Edo-14, Ogun-11, Borno-10, Ebonyi-10, Jigawa-7, Anambra -4, Delta-3, Niger-3, Osun-3.”

The country has recorded a total number of 86,576 COVID-19 cases, with 1278 deaths.

