COVID-19 -11,000 Patients Discharged In 24 Hours- NCDC 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in its COVID-19 update confirmed that about 11,000 persons have ecoberrd from the coronavirus and has been discharged from treatment centres across the States of the Federation.

It disclosed this on its twitter handle on Tuesday as part of its daily update on the activities of the centre in helping to reduce the infection rate rate in Nigeria.

Their update for Monday showed that a total of 20,663 patients were been discharged and on Tuesday 31,851 patients were discharged showing a huge improvement in the recovering rate in the country.

It also gave a break down of the COVID -19 status of States in the country as follows;

304 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

FCT-90

Lagos-59

Ondo-39

Taraba-18

Rivers-17

Borno-15

Adamawa-12

Oyo-11

Delta-9

Edo-6

Bauchi-4

Kwara-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Bayelsa-3

Plateau-3

Niger-3

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

44,433 confirmed

31,851 discharged

910 deaths