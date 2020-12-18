COVID-19: 140,000 Vaccinated In Britain, Says BioNTech

By Onwuka Gerald

BioNTech’s Chief Medical Officer, Oezlem Tuereci said on Thursday that the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 has been given to 140,000 people in Britain, and the response on side effects and tolerability has been quite positive.

Britain was the first to approve the vaccine shot for emergency use on December 3, 2020, followed by Canada then before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Medical Officer Tuereci in a webcast call with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel said, “In Britain, 140,000 persons have been vaccinated by now and the tolerability data is same as foretold in the clinical trials”.

According to her, “Side effects have been gentle to moderate and short-lived and also similar to ones witnessed in other used COVID-19 vaccines.

Relatedly, the German BioNTech’s firm’s Chief Executive, Ugur Sahin said in the call that he was sure that normal life would resume by next winter.