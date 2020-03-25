COVID-19: 20 Osun State Judges In Isolation After Returning From Dubai

The Osun state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Rafiu Wusamotu stated at a press briefing today held at Osun state Government house in Osogbo, that 20 judges who recently travelled to dubai have been isolated

The judges had attended the international conference in Dubai between March 9th and March 20th before returning home over the weekend.

The Commissioner further said that the judges went into isolation immediately they arrived to determine their health status seeing that the Covid-19 disease has taken over the world.

Wusamoto said :

” Yes they are presently on self-isoloation , I cant disclose any hospital, it is not necessary that they go to the hospital before being isolated ”

“There are many people who are even positive of the virus but stay in their homes to isolate themselves without going to the hospital. The judges are in self isolation and we are monitoring them” the Commissioner said.