COVID-19: 3 Doctors, 9 Nurses Test Positive In FMC, Jalingo

By Adejumo Enock

Three doctors and nine nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Medical centre, Jalingo, Taraba state.

The acting head of clinical services of the hospital, Ishaya Kola disclosed this to newsmen in Jalingo, shortly after an emergency meeting of the technical committee.

He said the medical personnel are responding to treatment adequately.

Kola said, ”For this year alone, FMC has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19, out of which 12, unfortunately, are health workers”.

”Among the health workers are three doctors and nine nurses of which none is dead”.

In his remark, the Chief Medical Director of the State’s Specialist hospital, Alex Maiyangwa, said mass testing is ongoing.

His words, ”In the last one month we tested 363 cases and 60 without the health workers turned out positive and fortunately, no mortality ”

Also, the technical committee has ordered for compulsory wearing of facemasks by residents in public places.

Innocent Vakkai, Chairman of the committee said hands must be on deck to check further spread of the pandemic.

According to him, ”The committee noted that there is an increase in the number of cases in the state which cuts across all the LGAs with the epocentre as the state capital Jalingo”.

”In view of that, the committee is advocating that the populace should ensure the compulsory use of facemasks in public places”.

”The number of cases is rising in Taraba and if nothing is done, it can lead to a catastrophic end”.

Furthermore, ”As we await the arrival of the vaccines, let me put it on record that it will first be given to front line health workers that are working directly on patients, either at isolation or treatment centres”.

“Just in case any corps member is found to be COVID-19 positive, the committee has put up measures on how they can be isolated”. He said.