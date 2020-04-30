COVID-19: 41% Of Kano Dead Had Corona Virus Symptoms

41.3% of the Kano Residents who died the past few weeks had Covid-19 symptoms like Fever, which is one of the major symptoms of the virus in a recent report by SBM.
Daily Watch – COVID-19 threatens polio progress, 41% of Kano dead showed COVID symptoms https://t.co/WCFgsenbWQ pic.twitter.com/gguIgW2wKT— SBM Intelligence (@sbmintelligence) April 30, 2020
Men made up 91% of the Kano casualties, which also aligns with confirmed global reports as men are 2.4 times more likely to die from Covid-19.
Globally Men make up about 70.3% of Covid-19 deaths.
The Kano State Government admitted the high number of deaths in Kano but attributed it to other diseases like Malaria.
The Kano Government through the state’s commisioner of health, Muhammad Garba also admitted that a Verbal Autopsy was conducted, which is a way of finding out the causes of deaths by gathering information about the medical history of the confirmed casualties.
As at 11:55pm, 29th April, Kano had 24 confirmed new cases and 115 total confirmed cases of Covid-19.