COVID-19: 66-year-old British Citizen Dies In Lagos

A 66-year-old Briton who arrived Lagos on March 17th has died of Coronavirus. It is the third death in Lagos since the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The state Commissoner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced the death via Twitter.

He tweeted:

“Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.

“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”

#COVID19Lagos Update as at 7th April, 2020

📣10 new cases of #COVID19 confirmed.

📣Total #COVID19Lagos cases rises to 130.

📣Another #COVID19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.@jidesanwoolu@drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/BNoNP0XOcC — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 8, 2020