COVID-19: Abuja Residents Cry Out For Palliatives

Nearly a month after the Federal imposed Lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states. Residents of the Wumba suburb in FCT cry out to Breaking Times reporters about lack of Government Palliatives needed to deal with the Lockdown.
Speaking with Breaking Times, local residents lamented about the rise in food prices, services and the general restrictions of movement which has made life unbearable for the residents of Wumba.
The restriction of movements has eliminated the livelihoods of the residents who rely on a daily source of income to survive and need Government Palliatives to survive the lockdown.
Residents also admitted government officials recorded names and Children each Resident has but no Palliative has reached them.
Complaints were also made about Food Inflation from Food Vendors as their customers don’t have the purchasing power to deal with rising food prices due to the Lockdown.
According to a 2018 report released by World Bank, almost half of Nigerians live on less than $2 a day.
It was also revealed in 2018, that Nigeria became the Poverty Capital of the world( Largest number of people living in Poverty).
The Nigerian government still has no central organised Palliative plan that covers all Nigerians as at 26th April, 2020.