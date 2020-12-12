COVID-19: Again, Gov El-Rufai Goes Into Self Isolation

By Adejumo Enock
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has decided to go into self isolation
This decision was adopted by him after family members and senior government officials around him tested positive for COVID-19
On Saturday in a Broadcast, El-Rufai stated that he is in self isolation as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.
The Governor who said it’s necessary for him to isolate had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in March but recovered after few weeks
Recall that Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu also self isolate himself today after one of his close aides tested positive for the Virus.