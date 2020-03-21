Covid-19: Again, Nigerians Attack Buhari For Refusing To Address The Nation

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, through his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari, sent out a message of encouragement to Nigerians.

“Protecting Nigerians from the coronavirus is a key priority for us as a government. We have the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control working round- the-clock with several other agencies, as well as state governments, to ensure this. I have absolute confidence in the relevant ministers in the cabinet, the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus which I recently established, and the officials of the NCDC who are all providing constant updates and professional counsel,” he tweeted.

Reacting, Nigerians criticized the ruler for his failure to address the nation appropriately.

@Whales1212 said: “Eleribu, whoever is behind this handle o le kure.”

@KAKUfrank said: “Speak to us. Stop tweeting. Let’s see if you can pronounce corona virus.”

@Seniorbathere said: “And that’s the reason you waited for the virus to enter the country before you closed the boarders ahbi?”

“Please sir if you can address Nigerians on national TV it would make more sense as not all Nigerians are on twitter @MBuhari let Nigeria lead by example now,” @phorlabee1 replied.

@ObiadikaStanley said: “it’s Finished💯. We voted for a vegetable🌿 …… that is being watered by some Old👴bunch of motherfuckers🤡 who don’t really understand the situation of things…in this country..🇳🇬”

