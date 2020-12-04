COVID-19: Akwa Ibom Govt Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Christmas Carol Festival

By Onwuka Gerald

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the cancellation of the Christmas Carol festival, 2020 edition due to challenges presented by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the Xmas Carol festival was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Cultire and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin.

The commissioner stated that the restrictions imposed on travelling globally as well as factories lockdown earlier in the year, affected efficient planning of the event.

According to him, “The state government bemoaned the development, while advising the citizens to continue assuming personal responsibility that would help them to not contract the virus.

His words, “Akwa Ibom Government State wishes to inform the entire public that the 2020 edition of the state’s Award winning Christmas Carol festival has been cancelled.

“This development is contingent upon challenges posed by the global lockdown and international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”, he added.