COVID-19: Another Lockdown Inevitable In 2021

By Adejumo Enock

The Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi said that another round of lockdown may not be avoided in the first quarter of 2021.

He stated that 2020 will be a lot like 2021, adding that it will be desperate attempts at curve-flattening.

Tolu Ogunlesi disclosed this via his verified twitter account @toluogunlesi on Monday.

Ogunlesi stated that, “From a Covid POV, looks like H1 2021 will be a lot like 2020 – restrictions, lockdowns, desperate attempts at curve-flattening.

That’s probably the second most daring roguish feat 2020 has pulled off – this act of deluding us all into regarding it as an aberration”.

He added that, “Maybe we should fight back by postponing 2021 until further notice. Until 2020 fully and irreversibly convinces us it’s run out of impish energy”

Also, 418 Fresh cases of COVID-19 has been reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Sunday which has inflated the total case confirmed in the country to 73,175