Covid-19: “At Least 18 Doctors Have Died In Italy”

At least 18 doctors have died of Covid-19 in Italy. Around the world, more than 40 medical staff have lost their lives whilst treating patients with coronavirus, according to AS Roma English on twitter, @ASRomaEN.

From Italy to Iran, this week ASRoma will start honouring the brave medical staff who work on the frontline every day, the Italian club said.

Continuing, the club added: “No matter where you live, if you have a family member, colleague, friend or loved one working as a doctor, nurse or a medical volunteer during this #COVID19 crisis, we want to show them some appreciation. Reply, DM or email work@asroma.it with a photo and tell us about them. 🙏”

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless rise in Europe, on Sunday with Italy announcing 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.

It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday’s figure when 793 people died.

Globally, more than 13,000 people have now died from COVID-19. An estimated 92,000 of the 304,500 people who contracted the disease globally have recovered.