COVID-19: Atiku Receives Vaccine In Dubai

By Seun Adeuyi

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, has received a jab of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dele Momodu, a media personality revealed this on Twitter, by sharing pictures showing Atiku receiving the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Former Vice President, The Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, receives Pfizer COVID-19 jab vaccination,” he captioned the pictures.

Former Vice President The Wazirin Adamawa ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR receives Pfizer Covid-19 jab vaccination… pic.twitter.com/286BCmBqHD — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 7, 2021

ThePunch quoted Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesman, as also confirming the news, saying, “The importance of the #COVID19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

In a New Year Day message, Atiku had expressed the belief that “the vaccine(s) would soon be available for vaccination in Nigeria.”

“It is also hoped that very soon life would return to normal,” he added.