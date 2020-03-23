Covid-19: Atiku’s Son Tests Positive

The son of Atiku Abubakar, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“My son has tested positive for coronavirus,” he tweeted.

According to him, his son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

He added: “The @NCDCGov ( Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) has been duly informed , and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management . I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

