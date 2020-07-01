COVID-19: Attack On Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja Condemnable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on Federal Medical Center, Lokoja Kogi state by gunmen, who invaded the facility, destroyed and carted away documents and equipment used for data collection and management of COVID-19 in the state.

In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party expressed shock over the violent attack, especially given allegations in the public space that the gunmen were sponsored by the Kogi State Government, which was earlier alleged to have ordered its citizens not to visit the medical center for their medications after its reported disagreement with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on the state’s COVID-19 status.

The PDP insisted that such an attack on a medical facility could not be justified under any guise.

“It is however revealing that the gunmen shot their way into the Medical Center at the time the staffers were getting ready for a press conference on issues related to the state’s COVID -19 status, invaded the record and admin departments where they destroyed sensitive documents and carted away computers, in addition to ransacking the office of the Chief Medical Director.

“It is instructive to state that the target and mode of the attack strongly exposed a desperate mission to destroy gathered information, suppress statistics and completely disrupt COVID-19 management efforts in state.”

It urged Nigerians to note that the attack came just a day after Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, declared COVID-19 an artificial creation, orchestrated to shorten the lifespan of the people.

The party recalled that it had on Monday raised alarm over the hostile attitude of the Kogi state government towards the COVID-19 intervention in the state, which resulted in fear of unreported cases and alleged silent deaths in the state.

“The situation in Kogi state is lamentable and we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Yahaya Bello to order, particularly over his needless confrontation with the managers of COVID-19 issues in the state.

“We also call on the security agencies to immediately commence a high level investigation into the attack on the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja and ensure that the gunmen and their sponsors are made to face the wrath of the law.”