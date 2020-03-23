COVID-19: Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Self Isolates While Awaiting Test Result

A press release from Bauchi State Government, has revealed that Gov Bala Mohammed has gone into self isolation.

This is coming after Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that Son of Former Vice President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, tested positive to coronavirus.

Governor Bala Mohammed who recently returned from an official trip in Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in Aero Contractors aircraft where they shook and exchanged pleasantries.

