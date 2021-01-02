COVID-19: Bayelsa Schools To Resume Jan 11

By Onwuka Gerald

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered every primary and secondary schools in the state to resume 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, January 11.

The Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah made the announcement in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, all boarding students were expected to arrive in their schools on Sunday, January 10.

Emelah also ordered the management of schools to ensure total obedience to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He said that the state government was concerned about the life of every pupil and would not tolerate breaching of the COVID-19 guidelines.