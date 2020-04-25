Covid-19: British Government To Airlift Citizens From Nigeria

The British Embassy through its twitter handle @UkInNigeria announced it has noticed a considerable interest in flights to return to the UK from Nigeria.
With the hashtag #ReturntotheUk, the embassy also shared a UK government link sharing travel advice to Citizens and residents in Nigeria willing to return to the UK.
Flights will be from the 28th of April to 1st of May.
Costs of flight is £491 from Abuja and £504 from Lagos. Residents and Citizens of the UK are eligible to register.
Nigeria has 1095 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 as at 11:30pm, 24th April.
