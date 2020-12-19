COVID-19: British PM Announces Second National Lockdown In England

By Onwuka Gerald
Following increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has imposed a full lockdown on London and other parts of southeast England, advising inhabitants across the country to for now, avoid traveling.
Following the emergency discussions held with his most senior officials, Prime Minister Johnson revoked his initial plans to relax pandemic restrictions for five days during the festive holidays.
According to him, “Household get together will be banned in London and the south-east; socializing will only be restricted to just Christmas day.
Johnson also announced that a new Tier 4 rule will be adopted in the hot zone areas around the capital from Sunday, adding that millions of people will be ordered to stay at home and all foreign travel banned except for integral situation.
The Minister pleaded with people across England to remain local and not travel far, adding that the new rules will be reviewed on December 30.
“Since the virus has decided to change its method of attack, we must respond by changing our method of defense”.
“Without proper and rapid action to the virus surge, the pandemic would continue to rise, hospitals would become overcrowded and thousands more would die”, says Johnson.