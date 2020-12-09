COVID-19: BUA Gifts 3 Ambulances, 50,000 face masks To Gombe Govt

By Onwuka Gerald

As part effort to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, BUA Group has gifted three ambulances and 50,000 reusable face masks to the Gombe State government.

This development came, just as the company similarly donated 50,000 face masks and three ambulances to Bauchi State government.

The Director, Government Relations, BUA Group, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong made the presentation to Borno state government, Muhammad Yahaya on behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group.

During the presentation, Dr. Hong stressed that BUA is committed to improving the healthcare of Gombe citizens.

He stated that the donation would make easier the transporting of COVID-19 patients as well as those with critical sicknesses.

He lauded the efforts made by Governor Yahaya towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to him, studies have shown that individuals that ensures frequent use of facemasks had lower chances of getting infected.

“These ambulances are fully-equipped for conveying COVID-19 patients to treatment center”, he added.

On his part, Governor Yahaya described the donation as suitable and timely, commended BUA for its humanitarian services as well as prompt efforts in fight against the virus.