COVID-19: Buhari, Osinbajo Receive Vaccine

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were on Saturday vaccinated against COVID-19.
They took doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja.
Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) were present as their physicians administered the vaccine on them.
It was broadcast across different television stations.
On Tuesday, Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, delivered under the international COVAX scheme.
On Friday, three doctors and a nurse got the first does of the vaccine.
Plans are being made to send the vaccine across the country and governors have promised to take the dose on live television to encourage people to get vaccinated.
However, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he would not take the vaccine because he is healthy.