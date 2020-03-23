Covid-19: Cameroon’s National Assembly President Tests Positive

The President of the National Assembly of Cameroon since 1992, Cavayé Yéguié Djibril has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to the Africa Facts Zone on twitter, @AfricaFactsZone.

“He came back from France, and disobeyed Cameroon’s Health Ministry’s 14-day quarantine policy, potentially endangering 167 Parliamentarians (MPs),” the Africa Facts Zone added.

Cameroon's 80-year-old President of the National Assembly since 1992, Cavayé Yéguié Djibril has tested positive for coronavirus.



He came back from France, and disobeyed Cameroon's Health Ministry’s 14-day quarantine policy, potentially endangering 167 Parliamentarians (MPs). pic.twitter.com/Nv39WkblKZ — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 22, 2020

Concerned about his perch, he had confused parliamentary immunity with sanitary immunity by rushing to the national assembly. He had been re-elected for the umpteenth time, president of the august chamber; as expected.

Djibril attended at least 2 plenary sessions in the Cameroonian National Assembly. Should the 167 deputies currently in the lower house of the parliament be quarantined? The measure is more than necessary to prevent further spread.

Despite the preventive measures initiated by Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading in the country.

In a Tweet posted today, March 23, the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda confirmed 16 new cases.

I continue to draw everyone's attention to the observance of barrier measures if we are to save our lives and the lives of those close to us. We have just tested 26 samples and 16 are positive (9 cases in douala, 06 in Yaoundé and 1 in bafoussam), for a total of 56 cases to date. — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) March 23, 2020