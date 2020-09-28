COVID-19 Can Damage The Brain, Spinal Cord, Peripheral Nerves – Neurologist

The ravaging COVID-19 virus can cause damage to the brain, spinal cord and equally affect negatively the peripheral nerves.
This revelation was made by a Professor of Internal Medicine/Neurology at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Yomi Ogun.
He explained that the damages caused by the virus could take different forms and can eventually lead to stroke and encephalitis.
The medical specialist revealed that 5.9 percent stroke among patients of the virus is usually among those between age of 60 and above, adding that only in rare cases that one can see patients aged 30 and 40 developing stroke.
According to him, a symptom to COVID-19 that could easily be identified is loss of smell, as the virus affects brain nerves that deals with smell.
“The damage can lead to inflammation of the brain and lead to stroke..
“There are several ways the virus can find it’s way to the brain, saying that for aspect of smell, the virus enters the nose and moves to back of the brain.
“In a situation where the virus enters the bloodstream, in that instance it can transfer to the whole body”, he added.
He further stated that further symptoms of the virus includes having problems swallowing, not being able to see properly, and other patients experience pain in their muscles.