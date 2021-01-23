COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge As NCDC Records 1,483 New Infections, 5 Deaths

By Seun Adeuyi
COVID-19 infections in Nigeria have continued to surge as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 1,483 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 118,138.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Friday night.
It also confirmed that the country had recorded additional five coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the death toll in the country to 1,490.
The public health agency noted that the country has so far tested 1,225,179 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020 in the country.
It said that the new infections were from 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to the NCDC, Kaduna State reported the highest number of infections with 545 new cases, raising the tally of cases in the State to 7,176 and 56 deaths.
The FCT came second with 235 new infections, taking its tally to 15,506 infections and 119 deaths.
In other states, it reported Plateau with 127, Nasarawa-80, Oyo-72, Delta-65, Rivers-64, Kano-46, Ogun-46, Bayelsa-30, Gombe-30, Abia-28, Osun-27, Edo-25, Ondo-14, Sokoto-12, Zamfara-10, Bauchi-eight, Imo-five, Jigawa-four, Ekiti-four, Borno-four and Niger-two.