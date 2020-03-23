Covid-19: Countries And Their Number Of Deaths

According to the Spectator Index, in its latest COVID-19 update, the country with the most deaths is Italy, where 4,925 people have reportedly being killed by the disease, followed by China, with 3,261 deaths cases.
See the list below:
Most coronavirus deaths.Italy: 4825China: 3261Spain: 1724Iran: 1685France: 562US: 340UK: 234Netherlands: 137South Korea: 104Germany: 93Switzerland: 80Belgium: 75Indonesia: 48Japan: 36Philippines: 25Canada: 21Turkey: 21Sweden: 20Brazil: 18Iraq: 17— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 22, 2020
