0 comments

#Covid-19: Countries And Their Number Of Deaths

by on March 23, 2020
 

According to the Spectator Index, in its latest COVID-19 update, the country with the most deaths is Italy, where 4,925 people have reportedly being killed by the disease, followed by China, with 3,261 deaths cases.

See the list below:

READ  Coronavirus: Italy announces 368 deaths in 24hrs
Health, Nation, News

Italy

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 