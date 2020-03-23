Covid-19: Countries And Their Number Of Deaths

According to the Spectator Index, in its latest COVID-19 update, the country with the most deaths is Italy, where 4,925 people have reportedly being killed by the disease, followed by China, with 3,261 deaths cases.

See the list below:

Most coronavirus deaths.



Italy: 4825

China: 3261

Spain: 1724

Iran: 1685

France: 562

US: 340

UK: 234

Netherlands: 137

South Korea: 104

Germany: 93

Switzerland: 80

Belgium: 75

Indonesia: 48

Japan: 36

Philippines: 25

Canada: 21

Turkey: 21

Sweden: 20

Brazil: 18

Iraq: 17 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 22, 2020