Covid-19: COZA Cancels Church Service

The Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA) has canceled its Sunday service amid coronavirus fears in Abuja.

Online Doctor, @DrOlufunmilayo, who made this known in a tweet wrote: “COZA and Biodun Fatoyinbo finally bow to commonsense. They have cancelled the church service meant to hold in Abuja auditorium today. Good move. Though it was very foolish to even want to hold it before, but good move cancelling it. Thank you to everyone who spoke up.”

JUST IN:

COZA and Biodun Fatoyinbo finally bow to commonsense. They have cancelled the church service meant to hold in Abuja auditorium today.



Good move. Though it was very foolish to even want to hold it before, but good move cancelling it.



Thank you to everyone who spoke up. pic.twitter.com/Sble6lC4Da — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 22, 2020

BreakingTimes had earlier reported that COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo informed the general public that the church headquarters named Evelyn Center Coza Auditorium in Guzape hills Asokoro Extension, would be open for Sunday service despite the ban in the FCT on gatherings of over 50 people put in place to curb the spread of the Corona Virus.