Covid-19: Cross River insists on zero case
The Cross-River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has again insisted that the state has no COVID-19 case, adding that his administration would not gain anything by hiding cases of infections.
The governor made the declaration on Thursday during a media interface at the Government House, Calabar.
Gov. Ayade however expressed fears that the state could soon begin to witness several cases following the lifting of the ban on interstate movement by the federal government.
He said; “If you have the virus and pretend not to have it, you will only have mass deaths in your state.
“As a state, we were the first to lock down our boundaries. Records have it that Cross River is the only state that invested over 100 vehicles for effective manning of its boundaries and we even went beyond that by producing facemasks, shields and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“So, for some people to doubt the credibility of our COVID-19 free status is to imply that all the efforts of the state were not noticed.
“At this point, the state has been handed over to the Federal Government; all our boundaries are now open, following the lifting of the ban on inter-state movement by the federal government.
“Residents of the state must know that we no longer have control over our boundaries, we have surrendered to the supremacy of the federal government and opened our boundaries,” Mr Ayade said.
He added that, “Cross River that is COVID-19 free will now have an avalanche of cases, I see it coming, therefore, with this message, it means our response team would be back on the road because as long as our boundaries are opened, our eyes will be open”.