Covid-19: Cross River Local Govt Council Elections To Hold As Scheduled

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), on Friday, said that the State’s Local Government Council Elections, slated for March 28, 2020, will go on as scheduled.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Chairman, CROSIEC, Dr. Mike Ushie, and made available to BreakingTimes.

The statement reads: “In the wake of COViD-19 pandemic which though has not been reported in the share, the commission hereby assures the electorates that adequate arrangements have been made in colllaboraton with the state ministry of health to provide hand sanitizers and digital thermometers at all polling units and collation cemtres across the state.

“For avoudnace of doubt, there should be no massive conergence at polling units and collation centrea after voting, political parties are advice’s to avoid big rallies.”