Covid-19: “Customers To Stay Outside Markets, Limit Contact”, Latest Resolution, Enugu State

No customers will be allowed into the Ogbete Main Market in Enugu as part of the resolutions reached by the State to halt the spread of Covid-19.
The State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed that only shop owners will be allowed into the markets, who will in turn act as vendors as their customers wait outside.
This resolution is one of the major decisions reached in a meeting between Governor Ugwuanyi, council leaders, prominent leaders of Market Associations and security agencies, held at the Government House in Enugu earlier today.
The meeting has resulted in a detailed operation schedule for various businesses and trading outlets across the state.
Ugwuanyi has warned residents of the state to avoid breaking the strict curfew, as any attempts would be dealt with in accordance with the law.
Measures are expected to be renewed on a weekly basis, even as Enugu records only one case of the Covid-19 disease.