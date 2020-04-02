COVID-19: Desmond Elliot Receives Backlash For His ’Makeshift Cleansing Mechanism’

In a bid to fight the #Covid-19 virus, Desmond Elliot who is an Actor, Director and Politician, has irked his followers and Nigerians with his support to fight the virus.

Mr. Elliot who represents Surulere Constituency1 in the Lagos House of Assembly shared his token of support on his Instagram and his followers are not having it.

He wrote:

”So we constructed a Makeshift Cleansing Mechnism Where passersby or people entering streets could wash their hands with soap and water and also sanitize before entering the streets – Pilot works can be seen in these areas it was located across the environments. Oledeokuta, Ojuelegba both sides, love garden, Hugan Bassy, Masha bus stop, Shirts bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and Ishaga road”

See some of the comments that followed:

Twitter users were also not having it too:

Does this man think this is Nollywood ? pic.twitter.com/EP7RzGP7wm — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) April 1, 2020