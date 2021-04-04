COVID-19: Despite Being Vaccinated, Argentina’s President, Alberto Fernandez, Contracts Virus

President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has tested positive for the virus.
“At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 (99 Fahrenheit) and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive,” he announced late Friday in a tweet.
A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test later confirmed the diagnosis.
Fernandez, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was “physically well.”
He said, “Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits.”
“I have no idea how I got infected,” he told Radio 750 on Saturday.
He said, “I am someone who takes very good care of myself. If it were not for the vaccine, I would be having a very bad time.”
AFP quoted sources in the presidency as saying the president was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11.
The South American country is facing a second wave of the coronavirus with a sustained rise in cases.
The country of 45 million inhabitants has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 56,000 deaths from Covid-19.
No fewer than 4.1 million people there had been vaccinated as of Saturday.