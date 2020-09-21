COVID-19- Domestic Airlines May Loose Approval To Operate, If They Continue To Breach Protocols- NCAA 

Weeks after domestic flight operations resumed in the country, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has expressed sadness over the non-compliance of the COVID-19 protocol some airlines.

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation had approved the commencement of domestic airline operations on July 8, 2020 after series of meeting and agreement wih operators to ensure compliance so as not to spread the virus during operations.

NCAA expressed it’s displeasure in a letter written to airlines operating local flight in the country.

In the letter NCAA reminded the airlines that domestic operations was predicated on compliance with COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The letter read, , “It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocol as released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG 035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/260 dated 4th September, 2020 and Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006 dated 4th September, 2020.

“Approvals for resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocol.

“This is a warning to all domestic operators who are not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately.

“The continued non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol will attract severe penalties up to and including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations. Please be guided accordingly.”

