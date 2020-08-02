COVID-19: Don’t Get Tired Of Safety Precautions, The Pandemic May Be With Us For A Long Time,WHO Warns

The World Health Organization, WHO, has warned that the world may face more dangers if people play down on safety precautions at this time because the coronavirus pandemic may not fizzle out anytime soon.



WHO disclosed this in a meeting held by its Committee members to assess the crisis situation six months after it announced the outbreak of the coronavirus to the world.

According to the Health body they forsee a lengthy duration of the coronavirus pandemic and given the pressure on countries and their economy individuals may likely throw caution to the wind and care less about the guidelines issued to stop the spread of the virus around them.

During the meeting Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic’s effects would be long-lasting.

“It’s sobering to think that six months ago, when you recommended I declare it a pandemic, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China,” he said

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” he added.

The committee is meeting for the fourth time to discuss issues on the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected countries and lifestyles.

The committee highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic, noting the importance of sustained community, national, regional, and global response efforts.”

WHO assured that it will continue to assess the global risk level of COVID-19.

The committee comprising of 18 members and 12 advisers urged the WHO to provide practical guidance on COVID-19 reactions to reduce the risk of response fatigue in the context of socio-economic pressures.

It called on WHO to support countries in preparing for the rollout of proven therapeutics and vaccines.

It also urged the organisation to accelerate research into the remaining critical unknowns of the virus, such as the animal source and potential animal reservoirs.

Global statistics so far shows that coronavirus has killed at least 680,000 people and infected at least 17.6 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December even as health institutions in different countries struggle to produce a vaccine to end the spread of the virus.