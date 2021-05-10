COVID-19: Don’t Take Vaccines — Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel), has urged the Nigerian authorities to come to him for a lasting solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Sunday during the 40th anniversary thanksgiving service of the church in the Ota Cathedral in Ogun State, he said, “They should come to me to find out how to deal with COVID-19 at no cost.”

In the same breathe, Oyedepo warned his members not to take the vaccine, describing it as a “deadly thing”.

He said: “Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country, because it has not been duly tested. An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Oyedepo said vaccinators went to churches to get people vaccinated, adding that such was an “insult,” insisting that every church “is anti-COVID-19 zone.”

He added: “What an insult! What an assault! Nobody has the right to enforce vaccination on you, and anybody cannot terminate your employment because you refuse to take the vaccine, my God will show up (for you).

“Did I tell anyone I am sick? Don’t let anyone harass you into doing what you don’t want to do.”

He also alleged that the side effects defeated the benefits of taking the vaccine.

“They wanted Africa dead. I heard them say it. When we didn’t die as they proposed, they brought out this vaccination scheme. You need to hear their proclamation that Africa will lack spaces to bury corpses. But, today, reverse is the case. Africa has the least casualty among all the other continents of the world,” he said.

Oyedepo recommended a shot of anointing oil taken to kill the deadly virus.