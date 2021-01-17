COVID-19: Edo Has Capacity To Conduct 600 Tests Daily – Obaseki

By Onwuka Gerald

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has setup capacity to conduct 600 COVID-19 tests daily.

Governor Obaseki charged stakeholders and residents to support the government’s efforts in containing further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor stated this while briefing journalists in Benin on Sunday.

His words, “Responding to COVID-19 , we provided finance and platform for the setup of three additional Real Time-PCR Molecular Reference Laboratory in the State, also with a daily testing capacity of 600 test at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, (ISTH), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo Specialist Hospital and Lily Hospital.”

Obaseki continued that there is also an immense procurement of laboratory commodities, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, dialysis machines, PCR reagents, vehicles as additional support against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Also, the state government has adopted a highly coordinated surveillance system across the 18 LGAs of the state”.

Furthermore, Obaseki said the state has as well made potent collaboration with institutions, and organizations so as to get additional support for fighting Covid-19 effectively.