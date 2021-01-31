COVID-19: Egypt To Receive Vaccines Today

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca would arrive in Egypt today (Sunday).
This was announced by the Egyptian authority in charge of the acquisition of pharmaceuticals without specifying the number of doses.
It announced “the arrival of the first batch of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine tomorrow, Sunday January 31, 2021.”
According to Egyptian media, last week, officials said they had ordered 20 million doses.
Egypt has recorded nearly 165,000 Covid-19 cases, including more than 9,200 deaths. But some health officials suggest the reported infection rate is much lower than actual figures.
Healthcare workers in Cairo started vaccination using China’s Sinopharm jabs on January 24, the first doses of which were delivered in December.
Minister of Health, Hala Zayed, on Friday said that 1,315 medical workers had received a first dose.
Jabs will be rolled out next to the elderly and people with chronic health conditions.
Initially, AstraZeneca was praised for the speed of its vaccine development, but is now being criticised for delays in delivery to the European Union due to production problems.