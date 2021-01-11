COVID-19; Ekiti Govt Imposes Curfew, Restricts Maximum Number Of People To 20 For Gathering’s

By Adejumo Enock

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Ekiti State Government has imposed a curfew from 8.00pm to 6.00am.

Also, Ekiti State Government has banned all gatherings of more than 20 People in the State till further notice.

The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon Akinbowale Omole made this announcement in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, saying the restrictions take effect from Monday at 6 am

Omale who said the curfew will be strictly enforced except for those that can prove that they are on essential services added that the alarming rate at which the pandemic is spreading across the country is the reason why the state government took this steps

He urged the people to ensure that they wear their nose masks properly, wash their hands with soap and use hand sanitizer regularly, as well as keep social distance to avoid contracting the virus.

According to him, the government allows for two services to take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday accordingly and that all these services should not extend beyond 2.00 pm on such days.

Similarly, The Information Commissioner expressed that all worship centers are expected to provide necessary facilities for hand washing, soaps and sanitizer at the entrance and thermometers to take worshippers’ temperature before they are allowed in for service

Furthermore, he assured that Ekiti State Government will continue to do all within its power to ensure that this second wave of the pandemic does not have a foothold in the state.