Covid-19: Emergency Committee On Disease Convene, Renowned Experts Call For More Research

The Emergency Committee on Covid-19 is calling on the World Health Organization to increase efforts towards identifying the animal origins of the Corona Virus as a key to understanding the transmission phase in humans.
The Emergency Committee consists of independent international experts representing all regions, with a full range of relevant expertise, according to WHO Chief Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus.
“We accept the Committee’s advice that WHO works to identify the animal source of the virus through international scientific and collaborative missions, the World Organization for Animal Health, and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations”, Chief Tedros said.
The Emergency Committee is chaired by Professor Didier Houssin and has a 15- member strength, with health experts from across the globe.
Professor Housin has called for research to reduce “knowledge gaps”, advising the international community to support the WHO.
He further encouraged sponsorship of the agency and it’s partners in interrupting transmission of the new Corona Virus.
“We know too little about the transmission of the virus”, Didier said. “We have, at the moment, nothing for prevention with vaccines, and we have no licenced therapeutics. This should change”.
The Emergency Committee gathering was convened online by WHO Chief Tedros on Thursday, three months after it’s last meeting.
The last meeting saw the Covid-19 outbreak declared as an international Public Health emergency. At the time, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths reported outside the origin country, China.
Covid-19 was declared a pandemic on the 11th of March, and as at Friday, May 1st, cases of the disease have topped three million globally. Over 224,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide.
The Emergency Committee is scheduled to reconvene within 90 days, during which time Professor Didier expresses the hopes that the disease would have lost momentum.