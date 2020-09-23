COVID-19: Enugu Govt Approves Reopening Of All Primary, Secondary Schools By September 28

Enugu State Government has stated that come September 28, that all primary and secondary schools in the state will reopen in phases.

The disclosure was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze.

He said the verdict was agreed upon during a meeting held by the State’s Education sectors stakeholders.

Prof. Eze noted that safety measures have already been adopted by schools getting set to resume after long period of break due to unfortunate outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

He continued by imploring the teachers and likewise students to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, adding that any person without face mask will not be allowed inside the school premises.

“Teams at the Local and State Government Areas have been set up to monitor strict compliance by these schools to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

He further revealed that Junior Secondary three JSS 3 and primary six students are not expected to resume after they rounded off with their exams.