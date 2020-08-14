COVID-19: Enugu Govt Says Number Of Cases Hits 976 As Total Deaths Remain 19

Enugu State Government has recently given update on COVID-19 cases in the state, by saying that the total cases of infected persons in the State is categorized at 976, while deaths in total remains 19.
This disclosure was contained in a statement that was signed by the Commissioner for Health, Enugu State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi on Friday.
According to the statement, “the Coronavirus cases in Enugu so far has killed 19 persons, while 976 remains infected with it”.
“It also read that out of the total 976 persons that were pronounced to be infected, that about 307 persons are being treated at different isolation centres found in the state”.
He stated that 650 individuals were discharged from the centres after they tested negative prior to treatment given, he added by urging people to continue obeying the COVID-19 stay home protocol as directed by the government and to continue with use of hand sanitizers, after they must have washed their hands.
“Endeavour to wear your face masks at every given time, and maintain social distancing from other persons. Before coughing or sneezing, ensure that your mouth is covered with a clean cloth or handkerchief”, he advised.
He further recommended the strict adherence to guidelines given by health experts.