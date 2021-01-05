COVID-19: Enugu Schools To Resume Jan 18

By Onwuka Gerald
The Enugu State Ministry of Education has on Tuesday declared January 18, 2021, as resumption date for every school in the State.
The resolution was reached, according to a statement by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze.
The date was agreed at a meeting between the Ministry and major stakeholders in the sector, on Monday.
Prof. Eze stated that all schools in the state have been advised to ensure full obedience with the NCDC guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 virus.
The Ministry he said will carry out daily checks on the schools to ensure compliance with given protocols.
Eze added that “it was also agreed that to help engage the students, all tertiary institutions, Basic and Post Basic schools are hereby advised to activate their e-learning programmes”.