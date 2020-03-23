Covid-19: European Solidarity Is A Fantasy, says Ben Norton

Journalist/writer Ben Norton, describes how a shipment of 680,000 masks and thousands of respirators sent from China to Italy to help Italy contain the Covid-19 pandemic was seized by the Czech Republic, who went on to keep it for themselves. This is common or garden theft under the EU umbrella.

In series of tweets on his twitter handle, @BenjaminNorton, on Sunday, Norton said this infighting between EU members over Chinese protective equipment has happened several times.

He recalled how China sent 830,000 masks to Italy to help fight coronavirus, but Germany (which basically controls the EU) seized them. Germany banned the export of equipment.

Continuing, Norton said: “EU overlord Germany banned the export of protective medical equipment, angering its neighbors. Germany stopped a Swiss truck carrying 240,000 face masks at the border.”

He said Austria is also mad over Germany blocking shipments, adding that the EU was never about helping people; it is about “free trade” and economic integration.

“The EU is a neoliberal institution controlled by bankers, pushing nonstop austerity and privatization. It’s no surprise EU members abandoned each other in this crisis,” he said.

