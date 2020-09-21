COVID-19: FG Calls For Caution And Adherence To Protocol As Schools Begin to Reopen

The Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 has called for caution and strict adherence to the approved protocols as schools begin to reopen in some parts of the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha also appealed international travellers to ensure they comply to all the protocols to avoid further importation of the virus.

“We urge all international travellers to ensure that they complete all pre-boarding and post-arrival processes, especially on the portal to facilitate seamless arrivals at the airports. We cannot afford the importation of the virus”, he said.

He also commended the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, for being considerate and suspending the seven-day warning strike, to help as the country still battles to eliminate the virus.

He said, “Last week the PTF called on the leadership of JOHESU to reconsider its decision to go on strike at this critical period of our national life. We are pleased to note that the strike has been suspended and all workers have returned to work.”

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire speaking during the press briefing said, “Records show that 10% of all positive cases we have treated are below the age of 19 years.

“Therefore, as schools begin to reopen in some areas, I urge caution and adherence to the protocols & advisories for reopening schools.

“The distribution of oxygen concentrators and ventilators to various health institutions commenced with training of about 176 intensive care specialists, and biomedical engineers.

“The ventilators and training are courtesy of the United States government”, he added.