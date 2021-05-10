COVID-19 | FG Imposes Nationwide Curfew Over Rise in Infections

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 Monday announced a nationwide 12:00am to 4:00am curfew and restriction of religious activities and mass gatherings to 50 percent capacity.

National Incident Manager, Mr Mukhtar Mohammed, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, said the decision was to contain spread of coronavirus following rising cases in India, Brazil and Turkey, among other countries.

He said effective Tuesday, May 11, 2021, event centres and night clubs would remain closed till further notice.

He said gathering of religious groups and weddings have been reduced to 50 percent attendance while official government engagements, meetings and conferences would continue to hold virtually.

He said security personnel would monitor and enforce adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions on public transport – wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance.

“All mass gatherings remain restricted to 50 persons except where explicit permission has been granted by the state governments. Hotels are to remain open, but they must observe or non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“Schools have already opened, however, they should consider the use of approved antigen based rapid diagnostics tests as recommended by the NCDC.

“All religious gatherings should be limited to less than 50% capacity to ensure physical distancing and use of facemask is mandatory.

“All recreational venues, gyms and indoor sports facilities are to close until 11 of June when the situation will be reviewed. However, non contact outdoor sports such as golf, polo and tennis are not affected by these.

“Gatherings in weddings, parties and meetings should also comply with 50 persons. Mass political gatherings, gatherings in the open, a large number of people are strictly to o adhere this COVID-19 protocol as issued by INEC.

“Violations of this protocols: Each state government is to set up mobile Tribunal for prosecution of violators as security agents are empowered to make an arrest for violations under the protection regulation.

“These safety protocols only provide a baseline from which state governors may further strengthen their responses based on that Local circumstances, states should continue to consider this minimum guidelines required to ensure an acceptable level of epidemic control.

“Lastly, as we prepare to commence the end of Ramadan festivities and Salah celebrations, we asked Nigerians to be cautious, to avoid crowded places and ensure that they continue to use face masks and also social distancing where necessary,” he said.

He said the rise in global cases of coronavirus has made the Presidential Steering Committee to reinforce the surveillance system at the country’s points of entry.

He said while the country’s vaccine rollout continues, there’s a shortage in global supplies affected by the current situation in India.

“These translates to a delay in vaccinating a large proportion of the population and therefore a risk of a large outbreak, especially in the context of poor adherence to the recommended public and social gatherings.

“There are strong concerns about the non compliance to public health and social measures, which are contained in the health protection regulation 2021.

“Specifically, the level of adherence to the use of face mask, physical distancing, temperature checks in public spaces, hand washing, and limitations placed on large gatherings remain very poor, in some areas these are even non existent.

“In line with increasing risk of certain cases, the PSC is, therefore, maintaining enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Division. This is to mitigate the risk of a spike in new cases, while the nationwide vaccine continues.

“The National Response continues to focus on achieving a balance between preserving lives while working on a long term epidemic control.

“Further to this recommendation and effective from 00:01 hours on Tuesday 11th of May 2022, this phase four of restriction of movement shall come into effect. We shall maintain restrictions on mass gatherings of sidewalk settings, with a maximum of about 50 people in any enclosed space.

“Approved gatherings must be held to the physical distancing measures, and other non-pharmaceutical interventions in place.

“Enforcement of mandatory requirement for seven day quarantine for all international passengers arriving from foreign destinations. While institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving from the three countries we mentioned.

“Enforced temperature checks and robust monetary policy in all public settings, working his buildings, businesses, places of worship, etc. Access to government and commercial premises should be denied to any person who is not wearing face mask.

“We will continue to maintain restriction on reduction of work of government staff workers from GL-12 and below. We’ll also limited government meetings to virtual platforms as much as possible,” he said.